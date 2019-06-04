St. Louis tabs alum Matt Fontenot as head baseball coach

“It’s exciting to give back to a community that I got so much out of and be able to instill in the student athletes the same characteristics the school gave me,” Fontenot said in a press release. “It’s more about the school itself than the baseball program. The school community at St. Louis Catholic challenges you to be a better human and a better student. That’s the experience I want to provide to those kids - challenging them to be the best they can be in the classroom and also on the baseball field of course.”