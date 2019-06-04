St. Louis tabs alum Matt Fontenot as head baseball coach

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The St. Louis Catholic Saints are welcoming back one of their own as the school announced the hiring of Matt Fontenot as its head baseball coach. Fontenot graduated from St. Louis in 2005 and was an assistant baseball coach with the Saints in 2012.
“We are happy to welcome Matt back to St. Louis. He did an outstanding job for us as a player and an assistant and believe he will do the same as our head coach,” said St. Louis athletic director Pat Neck. “His knowledge of the game and love for our school really showed throughout the interview process.”
Following his high school career, Fontenot played at Bossier Parish Community College before signing with McNeese in 2007. As a junior with the Pokes, his .343 batting average helped McNeese set a school record for team batting average (.316). He’d finished his Cowboy career with a .301 average, nine home runs and 56 RBI.
“It’s exciting to give back to a community that I got so much out of and be able to instill in the student athletes the same characteristics the school gave me,” Fontenot said in a press release. “It’s more about the school itself than the baseball program. The school community at St. Louis Catholic challenges you to be a better human and a better student. That’s the experience I want to provide to those kids - challenging them to be the best they can be in the classroom and also on the baseball field of course.”
For the past five years, Fontenot has worked in the Football Operations department at Texas A&M, where he earned his master’s degree in sports management in 2013. He’s also served on the Twelve Baseball Academy staff in College Station, Texas.
The Saints finished the 2019 season 15-19 overall, losing to E.D. White in the first round of the playoffs.
