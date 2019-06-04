McNeese Autism Program offers summer initiative to teach social skills, independence

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A summer program at McNeese University is teaching young adults with autism social skills and independence.
“One of the patients today said ‘oh, so this is like school, but way more fun?’ and I was like ‘yeah, that’s exactly what it is,'" Lettie Goings, director of the program, said.
The program is called B.R.I.D.G.E.S.: Building Respect and Independence by Directing, and Encouraging Socialization.
“So, typically, we have a morning lesson. We have some DVDs that each one of them has a subject on them, like friendship, conversation cues. So, we follow along with the DVD, we take notes, they fill in their worksheets," Goings said.
The 14 to 18-year-old students in the program aren’t just stuck in the classroom. Goings said they get to apply the skills they learn in real-life scenarios.
“We have a lot of outings planned this summer. So there are some days we’re going to go to a restaurant and have lunch, or we’re going to go to the grocery store and get groceries. We have an exercise class planned currently, so that’ll be fun," Goings said.
Goings said socialization is arguably the most important skill to have, which is why it’s the focal point of the program.
“If you can’t function around other people, how are you going to hold a job? How are you going to be able to provide for yourself? How are you going to be able to pay your bills? And, who knows, someday have a family?” Goings said. “As long as you’re able to know how to appropriately socialize, how to approach people and talk to them, what to talk about, what’s not necessarily appropriate to talk about in mixed company. Those are very important things.”
Goings said the program has grown a lot over the past two years and that this summer’s class limit has already been met.
To look into how to enroll in next summer’s B.R.I.D.G.E.S. program, you can email lgoings@mcneese.edu.
