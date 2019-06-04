Man arrested for 17th time since 2005

ELTON, La. (KPLC) - A man who surrendered to deputies as they were about to release a police dog is under arrest for the 17th time since 2005, authorities say.
The latest arrest of Carlton Louis Thibodeaux, 33, happened on Monday, June 3. He faces one count of second-degree battery, along with other counts.
Deputies responding to a disturbance were told Thibodeaux had run into the woods, according to a post on the Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. Thibodeaux came out of hiding when deputies gave verbal commands that the police dog was going to be released.
Thibodeaux is being held without bond.
