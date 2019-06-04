Man accused of setting fire in abandoned auto shop in Jennings

JENNINGS, La. (KPLC) - A Jennings man has been arrested for setting fire inside an abandoned auto shop, authorities said.
The Jennings Fire Department responded to a fire at the shop in the 400 block of W. Shanklin Street on the morning of June 3, according to information from the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office. Firefighters found a small fire on the floor of the business.
Peyton Legros, 18, was seen leaving the structure as the the fire department was arriving and was taken into custody by Jennings police.
State Fire Marshal deputies investigated and confirmed the fire was intentionally set.
Legros admitted to State Fire Marshal’s Office investigators that he was inside of the building at the time of the fire and used a fire extinguisher. He was then arrested on one count of simple arson.
Legros faces additional charges from another agency.
