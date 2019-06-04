Lacassine Operating Company building $12.5 million plant

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Governor John Bel Edwards and Lacassine Operating Company CEO Van Eversull have announced that the company will be investing $12.5 million to build a catalyst blending plant in Lacassine, Louisiana.
The plant will be the anchor tenant of the Lacassine Rail Terminal that is operated by Rail Logix in Jefferson Davis Parish.
The project will reportedly create 40 new direct jobs with an average annual salary of $45,760 with benefits.
Louisiana Economic Development is also estimating the project with result in 123 new indirect jobs for Southwest Louisiana.
“Equilibrium Catalyst has served Louisiana oil refineries for many years, and we welcome the arrival of its affiliated company here with this catalyst blending plant,” Gov. Edwards said. “Its location at the Lacassine Rail Terminal is a good example of how Louisiana’s logistics assets can work for business. With industrial clients in Louisiana, Texas and across the world, the company is well-positioned to grow and thrive here.”
Major regional clients for the new operating facility will include ExxonMobil in Baton Rouge, Citgo in Lake Charles, Phillips 66 in Westlake, and the Motiva and Total Port Arthur refineries in Port Arthur, Texas.
Eversull says, “Louisiana is a great place for industries such as ours to do business. With the unique logistical advantages that we’re getting via Rail Logix here, we’re looking forward to a successful operation serving our clients near and far.”
