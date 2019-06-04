FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain likely Wednesday through Friday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Tuesday was the final day with limited rain and above normal heat as our weather pattern is about the change and that means more rain for Southwest Louisiana.
Changes arrive Wednesday as deep tropical moisture moves across our area, this will increase our rain chances and knock the temperature down. This moisture is coming from a dis organized area of low pressure currently over the Bay of Campeche, tropical development is unlikely now. But it is expected to move inland into Mexico and then the moisture leftover will get pulled northward toward Southwest Louisiana. So as of now there is nothing tropical to worry about, although until these systems are gone entirely, they need to be monitored to make sure nothing changes.
So, for now the rain chances will increase to 70% Wednesday, 80% for Thursday, and 60% for Friday with showers likely anytime of day. These will likely be widespread too, meaning most of us should see rain over those three days. Rainfall amounts are likely to be in the 2 to 4 inch range and considering how dry it has been the past few weeks this should not cause us any problems. Obviously if more rain falls or it falls in a very short amount of time there could be some localized issues, but that chance looks low at this time.
It is nearly impossible to time out precisely when the rain will begin, but it looks likely that rain may be around for the morning commute Wednesday; so, plan on giving yourself extra drive time and check the forecast before heading out the door. And for the remainder of the day rain will be possible just about anytime of day. Remember you can check the radar using our KPLC First Alert Weather app on your smartphone, the app can be downloaded here: www.kplctv.com/apps
By Saturday the bulk of the moisture should be moving out and we will return to a more typical summer pattern. This means a 40% chance of scattered afternoon showers and storms. Temperatures will likely reach the 90s again with heat indices near 100!
Sunday through much of next week will be warmer with highs reaching the low 90s and heat indices ranging from 98 to 105! I do not expect as many showers, but I am leaving the rain chance at 20%. There could be some isolated showers or storms in the afternoon hours.
We will continue to monitor the forecast and if anything changes we will let you know.
Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton
