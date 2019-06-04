FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain likely Wednesday through Friday

So, for now the rain chances will increase to 70% Wednesday, 80% for Thursday, and 60% for Friday with showers likely anytime of day. These will likely be widespread too, meaning most of us should see rain over those three days. Rainfall amounts are likely to be in the 2 to 4 inch range and considering how dry it has been the past few weeks this should not cause us any problems. Obviously if more rain falls or it falls in a very short amount of time there could be some localized issues, but that chance looks low at this time.