First Alert Forecast: Afternoon storms possible today with more heavy rain later this week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - For today, it will be another hot one. The temperatures will warm up to the lower to mid 90s. As we all know, the humidity is also high, so the feels like temperature should be back to near 100 degrees. I have increased the rain chance to 30% today. That may help cool the temperature back down wherever we see some rain. There should be some storms involved with some heavy rainfall.
This evening, the rain chances will come back down. I have not completely taken out the rain chances, even after sunset. I think some more rain will be possible by tonight. Through the evening, I think you should be good to go without an umbrella, though. Temperatures should be in the 80s during the evening.
Overnight, the rain chances will go back up. There should be heavy rainfall after midnight and before sunrise. It will basically be one big wave of showers and storms. Don’t be alarmed if you wake up to some rain late tonight. This will actually be the start of more rain on its way. Therefore, I would keep the umbrella by the door so you don’t forget it.
Turning our attention to the tropics. There is a broad area of low pressure in the southwestern part of the Gulf of Mexico. This is still very disorganized but there is plenty of thunderstorm activity involved. This area is expected to move to the northwest along the coast of Mexico. Right now, there is a 50% chance of development.
Whether this system develops or not, it does not necessarily pose a threat to Southwest Louisiana. All this is really going to be is a rain event. It should bring heavy rain by the end of this week as the system moves north.
So, Wednesday will a lot of showers around as the system gets a little closer. By this time, the storm should be over the coast of Texas. In Southwest Louisiana, there will be rain bands out in front. So, I have put the rain chance up to 60%. I think the rain bands will be spread out throughout the day. So, keep an umbrella with you as you run any errands or are at work.
Thursday looks to be the day we see most of the rain. I have the rain chance Thursday up to 70%. Most of the rain will be on and off throughout the day. So, there will be a few breaks every now and then, but there will be heavy rain all in the meantime. The good news is that the rain will help the temperature stay a little cooler. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid 80s.
Friday will still have a lot of rain around as well. Rain chances are up to 60%. There will still be heavy showers scattered throughout the day. There will be breaks in the rain, so it will not be one continuous event. Temperatures will warm up to the 80s near 90 degrees.
Saturday will also have more rain, but the rain chances will be lower. Right now, I have the rain chance at only 30%. There will still be a few lingering showers. These showers should not have the same heavy rain as Thursday or Friday. There is also the possibility of some sunshine too. Temperatures will reach the lower 90s.
Finally, by Sunday, the sunshine will be back. We will take a break from the rain. I only have a 20% chance we see any showers on Sunday. So, any outdoor plans you may have this weekend should be saved for Sunday. Either way, I would not cancel any plans. Temperatures will be hot again reaching the lower to mid 90s.
