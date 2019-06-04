Calcasieu Parish sandbag locations announced

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness has announced sandbag locations across Southwest Louisiana.
Heavy rain is expected this week. Expected rainfall is predicted to reach two to four inches, with higher amounts up to eight inches possible.
Tides are running a foot to a foot and a half above normal and that will continue through this week.
The following sandbag locations are open but you do have to bring your own shovel:
- Ward 1 Barn- 461 Parish Road Moss Bluff
- Ward 2 Barn- 7085 La. 14 East, Hayes
- Ward 3 Barn/East Public Works Facility James Sudduth Parkway, behind 5500B Swift Plant Road, Lake Charles
- Ward 3 Old Barn- 2320 Smith Road, Lake Charles
- Ward 4 Barn-2911 Post Oak Road, Sulphur
- Ward 6 Barn-1275 Plum Street, Dequincy
- Ward 8 Barn 1726 Parish Barn Road, Iowa
