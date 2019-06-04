Bill to eradicate talking on the phone while driving heads to senate

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Louisiana bill banning you from driving and holding a cell phone is moving through the state legislature.
It passed the House 61-37 and is now in the hands of the Senate.
The Lake Area community gave mixed reaction to the proposed law. It is already illegal to text and drive in Louisiana but the bill extends to anytime a cell phone is in a drivers hand.
Trooper Derek Senegal with Louisiana State Police Troop D said texting and driving is already a problem.
“We have had 68 citations written for texting and driving,” Senegal said.
Those who oppose the bill say that talking on your phone isn’t the only distraction.
Trooper Senegal said many tasks fall under that definition.
“Texting, eating, changing the radio station, talking to your passengers," Senegal said. " Anything going on inside of the vehicle or outside the vehicle where you’re not paying attention to the road. A lot of crashes is by driver error, crashes are preventable.”
The bill states being caught multiple time results in a fine of $300.
