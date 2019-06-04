Astros use big 1st inning to hold off Mariners 4-2

Houston tacked on another run in the sixth when Seattle's defensive problems resurfaced. With runners at the corners and one out, Gurriel hit a grounder to shortstop Dylan Moore. Alex Bregman broke from third to try and score and Moore threw to the plate, but catcher Omar Narvaez had taken several steps up the first base line believing Moore was going to try and turn a double play. The throw was on target and beat Bregman easily, but instead it was a fielders' choice and the fourth run for Houston.