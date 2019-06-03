SWLA Arrest Report - June 2, 2019

By Patrick Deaville | June 3, 2019 at 5:00 AM CDT - Updated June 3 at 5:00 AM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for June 2, 2019.

Andre Alonzo Walker, 29, Lake Charles: Burglary (4 charges).

Ricardo Cano, 31, Vinton: Contempt of court.

Gabriel Ramos-Barrerra, 19, Sulphur: Instate detainer.

David Paul Denagall, 35, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a firearm or carrying concealed by a felon.

Yosha Jonay Watson, 25, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia (2 charges); resisting an officer by flight.

Kareem Alexander Jabban Stafford, 44, Oakland, CA: Contempt of court (5 charges).

Desmon Raynard Cross Sr., 41, Westlake: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges).

Gregory Joseph Jones, 33, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges).

Damon Warren Wiggins, 48, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer.

Alana Antionette Reado, 19, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things between $1,000 and $5,000.

Ashley Denette Weathers, 21, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things between $1,000 and $5,000.

Noema Cortez, 19, Sulphur: Violations of protective orders.

Kodi Michelle Hardin, 26, Vinton: Out of state detainer.

