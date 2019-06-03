Sheriff’s Office to host child passenger safety check in Moss Bluff

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office has announced that it will be holding a child passenger safety check on Saturday, June 8, 2019.
The safety check will be at the Moss Bluff Ward 1 Fire Department on 1240 Joe Miller Road.
Sheriff Tony Mancuso says, "Studies show when child restraints are installed and used correctly it decreases the risk of fatal injury by 71% among infants, 54% among toddlers and 45% among children ages 4 – 8.”
Sheriff’s deputies at the event who have been certified as “Child Passenger Safety Technicians” will be available from 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. to answer any questions about child restraint laws or from anyone who wants to learn how to properly install a child’s car seat.
This event is free to the public.
