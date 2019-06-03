Sheriff’s Office to host child passenger safety check in Moss Bluff

Senate Bill 76 was sent to Governor John Bel Edwards’ desk and it could soon set new requirements for car seats. (Source: KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville | June 3, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office has announced that it will be holding a child passenger safety check on Saturday, June 8, 2019.

The safety check will be at the Moss Bluff Ward 1 Fire Department on 1240 Joe Miller Road.

Sheriff Tony Mancuso says, "Studies show when child restraints are installed and used correctly it decreases the risk of fatal injury by 71% among infants, 54% among toddlers and 45% among children ages 4 – 8.”

Sheriff’s deputies at the event who have been certified as “Child Passenger Safety Technicians” will be available from 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. to answer any questions about child restraint laws or from anyone who wants to learn how to properly install a child’s car seat.

This event is free to the public.

