Morganza Spillway opening delayed again, officials say

MORGANZA, La. (WAFB) - The opening of the Morganza Control Structure has been postponed again until June 9.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said the delay is because forecasts indicate river elevations could overtop the control structure.
The Mississippi River is predicted to reach 60 feet at the structure on June 12, 2019 instead of on June 9, 2019, which was in the previous forecast.
The Army Corps of Engineers only intends to operate the structure when needed as to not put additional water into the Atchafalaya Basin.
