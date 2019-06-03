Louisiana teachers will get pay raise after bill wins final passage

“Today’s an exciting day: the first pay raise our teachers and support staff have had in many years has passed the Legislature," Gov. Edwards said. "Only one hurdle for this raise remains in the Legislature and that’s approval of the budget bill that supports this raise and the increase to the MFP per pupil amount. As we enter the final days of the legislative session, we have a chance to invest in education at every level, from early childhood all the way through higher education. We’re heading in the right direction and I appreciate all of the members of the Legislature who joined the fight for our teachers and our students.”