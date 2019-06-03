FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances increasing later this week due to tropical moisture

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -Summer is here for sure with temperatures soaring into the 90s this weekend along with afternoon showers and storms especially Sunday! So far today has shown the same weather and it will likely be no different Tuesday.
For the rest of today I expect temperatures to top out in the low 90s with heat indices near 100 degrees! These values will slowly drop after sunset with morning lows ranging from the low 70s inland to near 80 at the coast. Afternoon showers and storms will end quickly after sunset with skies becoming clear overnight.
Tuesday should be a carbon copy of Monday with warm and humid conditions. We will likely see a few very isolated afternoon showers or thunderstorms; the chance of rain is 20%. Temperatures will top out in the low 90s but heat indices will range from 98 to 105!
Changes arrive Wednesday as deep tropical moisture moves across our area, this will increase our rain chances and knock the temperature down. This moisture is coming from a dis organized area of low pressure currently over the Bay of Campeche, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring this for potential development. But it is expected to move inland into Mexico and then the moisture leftover will get pulled northward toward Southwest Louisiana. So as of now there is nothing tropical to worry about, although until these systems are gone entirely, they need to be monitored to make sure nothing changes.
So, for now the rain chances will increase to 60% Wednesday and 70% for Thursday with showers likely anytime of day. These will likely be widespread too, meaning most of us should see rain over those two days. Rainfall amounts are likely to be in the 1 to 2 inch range and considering how dry it has been the past few weeks this should not cause us any problems. Obviously if more rain falls or it falls in a very short amount of time there could be some localized issues, but that chance looks low at this time.
By Friday the bulk of the moisture should be moving out and we will return to a more typical summer pattern. This means a 40% chance of scattered afternoon showers and storms. Temperatures will likely reach the 90s again with heat indices near 100!
The weekend will be warmer with highs reaching the low 90s and heat indices ranging from 98 to 105! I do not expect as many showers, but I am leaving the rain chance at 20%. There could be some isolated showers or storms in the afternoon hours.
That same weather pattern is likely to continue well into next week with no major changes expected.
We will continue to monitor the forecast and if anything changes we will let you know.
Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.