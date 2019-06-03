First Alert Forecast: More major heat this afternoon

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - For today, it is going to be a hot one! Temperatures will reach the 90s by this afternoon. There will not be much rain to help cool these temperatures down. Although, I have a 20% chance of rain. Most of us will not see any rain at all. Therefore, it will be hot and humid. It may feel like the triple digits. Especially with light winds. If you’re going to be out and about today, be careful in the heat.
This evening, it should cool down a little bit. It will still be quite warm before sunset. Temperatures should be in the mid to upper 80s. The after sunset, it will cool down to the upper 70s and lower 80s. Any rain we see today will help cool the temperature a little faster.
Overnight, the temperatures should return to the 70s. I do not expect any rain after sunset tonight. Most of the clouds will clear away. It should be partly cloudy to mostly clear overnight. It will still be really muggy making the AC units run overtime.
Tuesday will be more of the same. It will be really similar to today’s forecast. Temperatures will be hot and reach the 90s. The humidity will be high, so it will feel like the triple digits. Plus, I have a 20% chance of rain in the afternoon. Most of us will not see any rain at all. Wherever rain does take place will help cool the temperature down some.
Turning our attention to the tropics. There is an area near the Yucatan Peninsula of a broad area of low pressure. This is still very disorganized but there is a lot of thunderstorm activity involved. This area is expected to move to the northwest along the coast of Mexico. Right now, there is a 60% chance of development.
Whether this system, develops or not, it does not necessarily pose a threat to Southwest Louisiana. All this is really going to be is a rain event. It should bring heavy rain by the end of this week as the system moves north.
So, Wednesday will have a few showers around as the system gets a little closer. By this time, the storm should be over the coast of Texas. In Southwest Louisiana, there will be rain bands out in front. So, I have put the rain chance up to 40%. This may increase as we get closer.
Thursday looks to be the day we see most of the rain. I have the rain chance Thursday up to 70%. Most of the rain will be on and off throughout the day. So, there will be a few breaks every now and then, but there will be heavy rain all in the meantime. The good news is that the rain will help the temperature stay a little cooler. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid 80s.
Friday will still have a lot of rain around as well. Rain chances are up to 60%. There will still be heavy showers scattered throughout the day. There will be breaks in the rain, so it will not be one continuous event. Temperatures will warm up to the 80s.
Saturday will also have more rain, but the rain chances will be lower. Right now, I have the rain chance at only 30%. There will still be a few lingering showers. These showers should not have the same heavy rain as Thursday or Friday. There is also the possibility of some sunshine too. Temperatures will reach the lower 90s.
Finally, by Sunday, the sunshine will be back. We will take a break from the rain. I only have a 10% chance we see any showers on Sunday. So, any outdoor plans you may have this weekend should be saved for Sunday. Temperatures will be hot again reaching the lower to mid 90s.
