First Alert Forecast: More major heat this afternoon

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - For today, it is going to be a hot one! Temperatures will reach the 90s by this afternoon. There will not be much rain to help cool these temperatures down. Although, I have a 20% chance of rain. Most of us will not see any rain at all. Therefore, it will be hot and humid. It may feel like the triple digits. Especially with light winds. If you’re going to be out and about today, be careful in the heat.