Fire Marshal: Basile man admits setting house on fire while under influence of drugs

BASILE, La. (KPLC) - A Basile man has been arrested for setting fire to a friend’s rental home, according to a Facebook post by the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal.
The post said that the Basile Fire Department responded to a fire at a home in the 3200 block of 2nd Street on the afternoon of Friday, May 31. A trailer next door suffered exposure damage from the fire.
State Fire Marshal deputies were requested to assist with the investigation and determined the fire was intentionally set near the home’s back door.
Investigators learned that Nicholas Fontenot, 24, had recently been invited by a friend to stay at the home. Fontenot was the only person in the house at the time of the fire.
In an interview with Fire Marshal deputies, Fontenot admitted to setting the fire due to being on drugs.
Fontenot was booked into the Evangeline Parish Jail on May 31 on two counts of simple arson.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.