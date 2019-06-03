Boil advisory issued for parts of Lake Charles

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A boil advisory has been issued in Calcasieu Waterworks District No. 5 Wards 3 and 8, due to a water main break.
The boil advisory is effective immediately for Broad Street from Goodman Road, west to Bunker Road and all streets north of Broad, including Hackberry, Jones and Oak Streets. Streets on the south side are not affected.
The water district will rescind this boil advisory once it’s given the all clear from the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals’ Office of Public Health.
