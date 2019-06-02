Hobo Hotel in need of volunteers

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - If you stop by animal shelters in Southwest Louisiana, you’ll probably notice that there’s not shortage of pets ready to be adopted.
However, they are lacking helpers.
Hobo Hotel in Lake Charles has a shortage of adoption workers, volunteers and fosters.
“They need people to come in and give them attention," Carla Edmondson, a shelter volunteer, said. "That helps the cats be friendlier, and they can be adopted out to good families.”
Edmondson is unable to have pets where she lives, so she said volunteering is a win-win.
“I’ve grown up around animals all my life, and I particularly love cats, and this gives me a chance to come to the shelter and play with the cats, gives them the attention they need, and I get my animal fix," Edmondson said.
Volunteers are needed to play with the cats, give them love and help nurse some of the sick ones.
Cookie Roberts, an adoption worker, said volunteers don’t have to have any prior experience, and the time commitment is totally up to them. For adoption workers, they do have to have thorough knowledge of the cats, and work at least three hours a week.
Roberts said knowing you’re helping animals that can’t help themselves, makes it well worth it.
“We have actually gotten babies in two days old, they still had the umbilical cord, there was no way that they could do anything for themselves. So we needed, it took a village for these babies," Roberts said.
Situations like that one are where fosters come in. They can take home young or sick cats and give them the one-on-one time they need to get ready for adoption.
Roberts said the need for help isn’t just for convenience, it really can be the difference between life and death for some of the cats.
“The rest of us work overtime, because we’re not going to let anyone slip through the cracks, but they probably will, some of the babies may not make it if we don’t get enough people to help us," Roberts said.
Edmondson said if you’re even considering volunteering, just stop by, and the cats will do the rest.
“Come check it out,” Edmondson said. “There’s no commitment, they were very welcoming when I came here. They showed me around, let me hang out with the cats, and I just realized I wanted to keep coming back.”
Here are the hours for Hobo Hotel:
- Sunday: Closed
- Monday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Tuesday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Wednesday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Thursday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Friday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Saturday: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
