First Alert Forecast: Hot weather sticks around through the next several days

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Through the rest of this afternoon expect the chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm to stick around. We’ve already seen a few of these showers and storms in Vernon and in Cameron parishes, leaving those sandwiched between dry for the time being, but any of those showers or storms could move into the other parishes. Which would bring a nice cooling effect from the 100 degree heat we are feeling at the moment. Actual temperatures are in the low to mid 90s right now and will begin to cool off falling into the mid 70s overnight.
Starting Monday with clear skies and warm temperatures! We’ll start that warming trend early and quickly reach the mid 90s, but we’ll certainly feel like the triple digits. Be sure to stay hydrated and wear sunscreen when outside! That UV index is nearing extreme which means sunburns can occur within 10 minutes. We do have that chance for a hit or miss shower through the afternoon at a 20% chance. Expect a day pretty similar to today in terms of hit or miss showers and storms. We’ll once again cool off into the mid 70s overnight.
Tuesday rain chances are a bit lower at 10%, but could certainly make that jump to 20% through the afternoon as those showers and storms begin to pop-up. Thankfully, we won’t see as much heat on Tuesday with high temperatures only expected to reach the low 90s, but feels like temperatures will still be near the triple digits through the afternoon. Be sure to take precaution against the heat! We’ll see temperatures fall once again into the mid 70s overnight.
Wednesday starts us on a bit of a wet and rainy period as a trough digs in from the west increasing rain chances through the afternoon. This will help to keep us a bit cooler with high temperatures topping out in the upper 80s! That rain chances continues into Tuesday as tropical moisture surges through SWLA. You can read the full story about that area of disturbed weather in the Bay of Campeche here! That moisture lingers into Friday as rain chances remain elevated depending on how quickly the through moves through.
Temperatures start their warming trend again into next weekend as rain moves out of the area and we see a summer time pattern return. We’ll have that 20% chance of a hit or miss shower through the weekend and highs in the low 90s, but heat indices in the upper 90s is likely.
Once again, we are now in Hurricane season and it is important to stay weather aware and prepared. For a full write up of the tropics, check out this article >> First Alert Forecast: Watching an area of interest in the Bay of Campeche
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.