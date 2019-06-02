First Alert Forecast: Hot weather sticks around through the next several days

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Through the rest of this afternoon expect the chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm to stick around. We’ve already seen a few of these showers and storms in Vernon and in Cameron parishes, leaving those sandwiched between dry for the time being, but any of those showers or storms could move into the other parishes. Which would bring a nice cooling effect from the 100 degree heat we are feeling at the moment. Actual temperatures are in the low to mid 90s right now and will begin to cool off falling into the mid 70s overnight.