Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 15-year-old girl

CAMERON PARISH, La. (KPLC) - The Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 15-year-old girl.
Skylar Francine Rachal, 15, from the Johnson Bayou area went missing from her residence between 2:30 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. Skylar is a white female around 5′6, weighing 140 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. She is believed to be wearing a blue t-shirt.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office at 775-5111.
Ty Alexander is the investigating officer in this case.
