SWLA residents growing a garden to provide love and care to those in need

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -Those who are life-long gardeners will tell you, there’s just something about getting your hands in the soil and getting seeds or plants to grow and produce food.
“It’s therapeutic. Working in a garden is therapeutic. I love it, I grew up in a garden. It’s one of the things God blesses us with,” Lawrence Vincent of Lake Charles said.
“When God created us, he created us to be working, to be doing something, not to just be idle,” Ronnie Vincent, his brother, said.
Lawrence and Ronnie grew up gardening. They learned it from their dad.
“Growin’ up, we didn’t play in the streets too much. Daddy kept us in the garden. And we enjoyed it," Ronnie said.
They learned a lot and obviously became proficient, from the looks at their beautiful garden behind Seventh Day Adventist Church in Lake Charles.
“Put a lot of bulk in and we just keep the mulch hoed up around them where they hold the moisture, mulch holds moisture really well. Like these eggplants. They’re growing really well, they’re beautiful plants,” Ronnie said.
The garden is a community service. It has tomatoes, cucumbers, okra, squash and more. They know produce at the store is expensive and they want to share the goodness of fresh vegetables with those in need.
“It’s a form of outreach to the community. We want the community to know they have a group of people here who love them and care for them and this is our way of providing some good produce. All organic grown produce,” Lawrence said.
As Seventh Day Adventists, it’s part of their goal tor each out and help others. But it’s also a prayer of sorts and opportunity to sort of participate in creation.
“When God created man the first thing he did was put us in a garden. He put us in a garden to tend a garden so this is God’s creative power right here that you’re seeing,” Lawrence said.
And though the purpose is to feed those in need, those who want to tend and grow and learn can do that can come to the garden to do that too. For more information call Lawrence Vincent at 337-522-9972.
The vegetables are not ready to harvest, but when they are a little sign will be posted in front of the church located at 1537 Country Club Road in Lake Charles.
