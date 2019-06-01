Preparing for hurricane season 2019

CALCASIEU PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Hurricane season officially starts this weekend.
From June 1 to November 30— Director of the Calcasieu Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, Dick Gremillion, said everyone should be prepared for the entirety of the season.
“One of the most important things people need is a travel plan and a communication plan. Kinda know in advance, where you’re gonna go to, if you have relatives, friends, or if you’re staying in a hotel. Get your plans together now," Gremillion said.
Gremillion said “go bags" are also important, advising every pack a few days worth of necessities.
“Clothes, if you’re taking medication, very important, make sure you have enough medication to get you through a few days. If you don’t, speak to your physician in advance and try to build up a little bit extra. Obviously cash, credit cards. Make sure your car is in good shape," Gremillion said.
The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness also suggests adding other items in your emergency kits including:
- Flashlight
- Extra batteries
- Utility knife, shut off wrench, and pliers
- Pet food
- High energy foods - peanut butter, jelly, crackers, etc
Gremillion said during hurricane season it’s important to make getting gas a daily chore.
“I wouldn’t let it go half a tank. That’ll get you, you know a couple hundred miles. But, it’s better to keep it full all the time because it’ll get you full range," Gremillion said.
With the area we live in, he said it’s important to track storms.
“Last year, particularly like Hurricane Michael, it turned into a tropical storm to a hurricane very quickly and a lot of people were caught off guard," Gremillion said.
Overall, Gremillion stressing it’s better to play it safe than sorry.
