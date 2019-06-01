LSU routs Stony Brook in Baton Rouge Regional; Duplantis ties Tiger hits record

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU baseball players and coaches had serious looks on their faces before Friday’s game against Stony Brook and that focus carried over into the game as the Tigers wasted no time pouncing on the Seawolves and not letting up.
The Tigers finished with a 17-3 rout of the Seawolves.
It was an historic night for Antoine Duplantis. The senior right fielder tied Eddy Furness’ record for LSU’s career hits mark of 352. The hit came in the bottom of the fifth. He received a huge ovation from the crowd at Alex Box Stadium.
Landon Marceaux started on the mound for LSU and had another strong outing. He allowed two runs on seven hits in five innings. He earned the win. Ma’Khail Hilliard replaced him but only pitched one inning, as the first batter he faced went yard. Hilliard was able to compose himself and get the next two batters out, two of those being strikeouts. Trent Vietmeier, Chase Costello, and Rye Gunter each pitched an inning for LSU. None of them surrendered any runs.
The Seawolves actually took the early lead on a throwing error in the first inning to go up 1-0. It would be the only time in the game they had the lead.
In the bottom of the inning, a bases-loaded walk with two outs tied the game 1-1. Then, Saul Garza stepped up and peppered a double down the right field line that sent all three runners home. Next, Brandt Broussard singled to center field to score Garza for the 5-1 lead.
In the bottom of the second, the Tigers onslaught continued. A single up the middle by Antoine Duplantis plated Josh Smith. The Seawolves then decided to switch pitchers but it didn't help their cause. Daniel Cabrera was the first batter he faced and the LSU left fielder hit a single through the left side to put runners on first and third. A sac fly to center field by Cade Beloso sent Duplantis sprinting home. Next, with Cabrera on third, Zach Watson crushed a ball over Left Field Landing for his sixth home run of the year to put the Tigers up 9-1.
LSU was not done flexing its muscles. In the bottom of the third, with runners on second and third after a balk, Duplantis ripped a single throught the right side for a two-RBI hit to make it 11-1. Then, in the fourth, the Tigers put up three more runs to go up 14-1.
In the top of the fifth, the Seawolves scored on a fielder’s choice to make it 14-2.
In the bottom of the inning, Watson was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded and Smith trotted home. Then, Chris Reid hit a sac fly to center field and Duplantis crossed the plate again. Next, Garza reached first on a fielding error and Cabrera scored to make it 17-2.
A solo home run by Stony Brook to start the sixth inning made it 17-3.
LSU will face Southern Miss at 6 p.m. Saturday. Cole Henry will start on the mound for the Tigers.
