First Alert Forecast: Watching an area of interest in the Bay of Campeche

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The National Hurricane Center has given an area of interest in the Bay of Campeche a 60% chance of formation in the next 48 hours and the same chance through the next 5 days. As of 3:00 pm the area did not have a closed center of circulation and all of the showers and storms around were disorganized as well.
This area was moving west and did not have any indication of turning north in the next 48 hours as high pressure is forecast to remain of the Gulf of Mexico kind of trapping the area in the Bay of Campeche.
After the next 48 hour period is when we need to start paying closer attention as a trough digs in from the west pushing high pressure in the Gulf off to east. This will change the flow in the Gulf from westerly to southerly and could change the direction this area is moving.
The development of this system also depends on how much interaction it has from land if it rides up the Texas coast.
Take-a-ways:
- Nothing is certain now as the system is still disorganized
- We’ll know more if the circulation becomes closed
- Regardless of development of this area, the trough digging in will increase moisture and rainfall chances across SWLA later in the week
- Always remain weather aware as we are now in hurricane season
