First Alert Forecast: HOT! Heat indices near the triple digits for the next couple of days

Models have kept the trend of lowering rain chances through the day tomorrow and after not having seen any rain today I have decided to lower rain chances tomorrow to 10% as I can’t rule out one of those pop-up showers. The main concern tomorrow is going to be the heat! Heat indices showing we could feel like 104 through tomorrow afternoon so take the necessary precautions for outside pets! Be sure to walk pets in the evening or early morning hours before the sidewalks get too hot. Also be sure to stay hydrated yourself and wear sunscreen as the UV levels are nearing extreme for SWLA. That means a sunburn can occur within 10 minutes of sun exposure.