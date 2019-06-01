First Alert Forecast: HOT! Heat indices near the triple digits for the next couple of days

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Through the rest of the afternoon expect mostly sunny skies and hot temperatures! We’re looking at heat indices in the upper 90s for much of the region with actual temperatures still in the low 90s. Rain chances remain low through the evening as high pressure keeps us dry through much of this weekend.
Models have kept the trend of lowering rain chances through the day tomorrow and after not having seen any rain today I have decided to lower rain chances tomorrow to 10% as I can’t rule out one of those pop-up showers. The main concern tomorrow is going to be the heat! Heat indices showing we could feel like 104 through tomorrow afternoon so take the necessary precautions for outside pets! Be sure to walk pets in the evening or early morning hours before the sidewalks get too hot. Also be sure to stay hydrated yourself and wear sunscreen as the UV levels are nearing extreme for SWLA. That means a sunburn can occur within 10 minutes of sun exposure.
Monday much of the same as the high pressure is still encompassing most of the Gulf Coast states. This means rain chances remain low and heat stays high! Heat indices up for the third day in a row with the UV index high as well. Actual high temperatures top out in the 90s, but that heat index we’re in the triple digits. Overnight, rain chances are out of the forecast and temperatures fall into the 70s.
Tuesday you could copy and paste Monday’s forecast, but with maybe a few more chances of a hit or miss shower as high pressure begins to edge out of the area. High temperatures are not as extreme with highs in the low 90s, but feels like will still be mid to upper 90s. Cloud cover increases later into the evening as a trough digs in from the west.
This is going to bump up rain chances for Wednesday! But, thanks to the rain and cloud cover we’ll be a little bit cooler through the afternoon. Overnight and into Thursday those rain chances continue as we see tropical moisture surge into the area. We are watching an area of interest in the Bay of Campeche and you can check out the full story on it HERE!
That trough keeps on moving though and helps to pull that moisture out of the area leaving us with normal afternoon rain chances as we head into later next week. The heat returns to about average levels in the low 90s with that chance for a hit or miss afternoon shower or storm.
