Community comes together to lay Drake Quibodeaux to rest

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - On Saturday, 8-year-old Drake Quibodeuax, a Vinton boy who was battling an aggressive brain tumor for more than a year, was laid to rest.
Quibodeaux had Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma, or DIPG, which is a terminal brain tumor. He battled it for 13 months, and on May 27, he died surrounded by family.
His funeral was held at Victory Worship Center, lead by head pastor Jody LaFleur.
“He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and fishing, and mud riding, he loved riding horses, and shooting his dad with Nerf guns," Lafleur said.
Quibodeaux made the most of his final months on earth, including being sworn in as a temporary general of the U.S. Army.
Lieutenant Colonel Sonja Whitehead, who swore Quibodeaux in, spoke at his funeral.
“All 8,000 soldiers, at JROTC at Fort Polk, are greatly saddened by the loss of drake. We all feel like he was a member of our family too, the us army, the world’s strongest team," Whitehead said.
Quibodeaux was given a sendoff fitting for the fighter he was.
During his funeral procession, he was given a Last Call, as well as a 21 train horn salute.
People from the community lined the streets to pay their last respects.
“He touched so many lives in a short period of time, and he reached so many people throughout the whole world, in just eight years," Belinda Key, a community member, said.
Quibodeaux showed the world a joy that will live on in every life he touched.
On June 17, Quibodeaux would have turned nine years old.
The community is asked to send cards of encouragement to his parents on that day.
Cards can be sent to 2412 Hwy 388, Vinton LA, 70668.
