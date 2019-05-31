75-year-old man killed in single-vehicle accident in Sulphur

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - A 75-year-old Sulphur man was killed in a single-vehicle accident today near the intersection of Thompson Road and Vassar Lane in Sulphur, authorities said.
Donald L. Young was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Kim Myers, spokesperson for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Young was traveling north on Thompson Road around noon when he crossed the center line for an unknown reason and exited the roadway. His truck rolled over several times and he was ejected. He was not wearing a seatbelt.
The investigation is continuing and a toxicology report will be conducted, as mandated by state law.
Sgt. Bryan Guth is the lead investigator.
