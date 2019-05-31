VIDEO: Police investigating arson at Southwest Louisiana church

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Officials with the Lake Charles Police Department are asking anyone with information about arson at a Lake Charles church to come forward.
The police department posted a video to Facebook of the May 22 vandalism and arson at New Shiloh Baptist Church at 600 N. Simmons St.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Lake Charles Police Department or the Lake Charles Fire Department.
According to the post, a suspect can be seen on other surveillance video approaching the church with a five-gallon bucket of possibly flammable liquid. The suspect attempts to enter the church by kicking in the glass doors, but is unable. The suspect then breaks a side window of the church and throws the liquid into the building, then throws several lit items through the window into the building.
A vehicle is also captured on video making multiple passes by the church, but it is unknown if the occupant or occupants of the vehicle took part in or witnessed the incident.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.