SWLA Arrest Report - May 30, 2019
By Patrick Deaville | May 31, 2019 at 5:47 AM CDT - Updated May 31 at 5:47 AM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 30, 2019.

Jamica Draselle Fondel, 38, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; possession of drug paraphernalia; trespassing.

Gregory Don Poullard, 59, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.

Jamal Gavin Bellany, 18, Lake Charles: Identity theft of $300 to $500.

Chance Dalton Davis, 24, Westlake: Resisting an officer by flight; no proof of insurance.

Brandon Leigh Comeaux, 35, Westlake: Theft between $1,000 and $5,000 (10 charges); theft under $1,000 (18 charges).

Cody Lee Guidry, 33, Lake Charles: Parole detainer.

David Joseph Pudder, 30, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tyler Jamal Guillory, 24, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug (3 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lakean Alexis Vincent, 28, Westlake: Theft under $1,000; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (3 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia.

Steven Wayne Sturlese, 27, Lake Charles: Instate detainer; possession of a Schedule II drug (3 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia.

Michael Dale Bennett, 43, Lake Charles: Second degree battery.

Byron Lee Ray, 29, Sulphur: Child endangerment; aggravated battery; child endangerment.

Cherise Antramayne Celestine, 32, Lake Charles: Battery (2 charges).

India Marie Morman, 33, Lake Charles: Probation and parole detainer.

Kristopher Lee Derouen, 33, Breaux Bridge: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Disha Deshawn Hayes, 26, Lake Charles: Probation and parole detainer; contempt of court; contempt of court.

Marcus Dewayne Davis, 41, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; probation violation.

Zachary Tyler Mott, 18, Westlake: Possession of a Schedule II drug; probation violation.

Romie Dee Davis, 30, Sulphur: Burglary.

Keelan Wade Thompson, 20, Lake Charles: Violation of protective orders (6 charges).

Sabrina Maarie Bernard, 25, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.

Logan Paul Broussard, 24, Orange TX: Instate detainer; out of state detainer (2 charges).

Jack L Chapman, 51, La Habra, CA: Battery of a police officer (2 charges); disturbing the peace.

Hunter Ray James Miller, 18, Iowa: Burglary; theft under $1,000; property damage between $1,000 and $50,000.

Robert Dale McManus Sr., 69, Sulphur: Aggravated assault with a firearm.

Darrell Scott Fisher, 50, Lake Charles: Theft between $5,000 and $25,000.

Christoper Paul Landry, 40, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; disturbing the peace; resisting an officer with violence.

Destiny Clare Daley, 23, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; first offense possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); contraband in a penal institution; possession of a Schedule IV drug.

Ray Anthony Kelly Jr., 41, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Quinn Deshone Alex, 38, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Robert Alex, 68, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.

Jamaal James Wilkins, 38, Lake Charles: Disturbing the peace; stalking.

