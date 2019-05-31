SWLA Arrest Report - May 30, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 30, 2019.
Jamica Draselle Fondel, 38, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; possession of drug paraphernalia; trespassing.
Gregory Don Poullard, 59, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.
Jamal Gavin Bellany, 18, Lake Charles: Identity theft of $300 to $500.
Chance Dalton Davis, 24, Westlake: Resisting an officer by flight; no proof of insurance.
Brandon Leigh Comeaux, 35, Westlake: Theft between $1,000 and $5,000 (10 charges); theft under $1,000 (18 charges).
Cody Lee Guidry, 33, Lake Charles: Parole detainer.
David Joseph Pudder, 30, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tyler Jamal Guillory, 24, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug (3 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia.
Lakean Alexis Vincent, 28, Westlake: Theft under $1,000; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (3 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia.
Steven Wayne Sturlese, 27, Lake Charles: Instate detainer; possession of a Schedule II drug (3 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia.
Michael Dale Bennett, 43, Lake Charles: Second degree battery.
Byron Lee Ray, 29, Sulphur: Child endangerment; aggravated battery; child endangerment.
Cherise Antramayne Celestine, 32, Lake Charles: Battery (2 charges).
India Marie Morman, 33, Lake Charles: Probation and parole detainer.
Kristopher Lee Derouen, 33, Breaux Bridge: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Disha Deshawn Hayes, 26, Lake Charles: Probation and parole detainer; contempt of court; contempt of court.
Marcus Dewayne Davis, 41, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; probation violation.
Zachary Tyler Mott, 18, Westlake: Possession of a Schedule II drug; probation violation.
Romie Dee Davis, 30, Sulphur: Burglary.
Keelan Wade Thompson, 20, Lake Charles: Violation of protective orders (6 charges).
Sabrina Maarie Bernard, 25, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.
Logan Paul Broussard, 24, Orange TX: Instate detainer; out of state detainer (2 charges).
Jack L Chapman, 51, La Habra, CA: Battery of a police officer (2 charges); disturbing the peace.
Hunter Ray James Miller, 18, Iowa: Burglary; theft under $1,000; property damage between $1,000 and $50,000.
Robert Dale McManus Sr., 69, Sulphur: Aggravated assault with a firearm.
Darrell Scott Fisher, 50, Lake Charles: Theft between $5,000 and $25,000.
Christoper Paul Landry, 40, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; disturbing the peace; resisting an officer with violence.
Destiny Clare Daley, 23, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; first offense possession of synthetic marijuana; possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); contraband in a penal institution; possession of a Schedule IV drug.
Ray Anthony Kelly Jr., 41, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Quinn Deshone Alex, 38, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
Robert Alex, 68, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.
Jamaal James Wilkins, 38, Lake Charles: Disturbing the peace; stalking.
