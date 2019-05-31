Sulphur man arrested for alleged attempted 2nd degree rape

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Sulphur Police Department says it has arrested a man for an alleged attempted 2nd degree rape.
Police say that their officers responded to a call about a rape in progress on Aracobra Street around 11:06 a.m. on May 26, 2019.
On arrival at the scene officers met with the victim who said that the suspect, Carson Knippers, had tried to rape her.
The victim said that she had been staying at Knipper’s home and was asleep on the couch when she woke up with Knippers, who was naked, on top of her.
The victim says Knippers began fondling her as she continuously told him to stop until he suddenly did. She then told Knippers that she was calling the police at which point Knippers went into his kitchen and waited for police to arrive.
Officers spoke with Knippers and later placed him under arrest for attempted 2nd degree rape and sexual battery.
