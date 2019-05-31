Sulphur locals complain of discolored water

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - For many people on the West side of Sulphur, when they turn on their faucets, the water runs yellow or brown.
Neighbors say it’s been an issue for weeks, even months.
“About a month ago, we were just running bath water for our little girl, and the water looked disgusting," said Breanna Hatsfelt, who lives in Sulphur. "So we drained it, thinking maybe it was just some random leak in the pipes or something, ran it again, it was the same thing.”
Residents don’t just think it’s gross, Hatsfelt said she’s worried about the safety of using it.
“You know, we drink the water, we bathe in it, we cook with it, our dogs drink it every day," Hatsfelt said.
And she’s not alone.
Dwana Moss said she’s lived in Sulphur her whole life, and this is the worst she’s ever seen the water get.
“It’s brown, kinda orangy looking, try to clean your tubs, toilets, it just looks like somebody has used the bathroom in them," said Moss.
On May 8, the City of Sulphur released a statement about the issue.
Mayor Mike Danahay said the discoloration is being caused by high levels of iron in a well.
“We discovered that we have some iron content in one of our wells, that’s filtering in," Danahay said. "So, we’re actually in the process of drilling a new well, as well as rehabbing an existing well.”
He said the rehabilitated well went on line on Friday.
In the mean time, Danahay said the water is perfectly safe.
“The water is tested routinely, by DHH, it is safe for drinking, it is safe for usage, there are no deficiencies in the water," said Danahay.
The city released a second press release addressing the issues on Friday.
However, not everyone is convinced.
“We are now switching to bottled water, we don’t drink, even from the filter in our fridge," said Hatsfelt.
She said they’re just hoping their water will run clear again, very soon.
