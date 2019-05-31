Procession route for Drake Quibodeaux announced

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - The funeral for Drake Quibodeaux will be held Saturday. The 8-year-old Vinton boy lost his life this week to an aggressive brain tumor.
The visitation and funeral will be held at Victory Worship Center in Sulphur.
Following the funeral, there will be a procession through the City of Sulphur. People are invited to line the streets to pay their respects.
The procession will travel east on U.S. 90, turn right onto Beglis Parkway, then right onto Cypress Street, , then north on Huntington back to U.S. 90.
Saturday, June 1
Visitation: 9 a.m. until 11 a.m.
Funeral: 11 a.m.
