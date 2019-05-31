Numerous #SWLApreps athletes named to 2019 Allstate Sugar Bowl track & field All-Louisiana teams

By Gabe McDonald | May 31, 2019 at 2:43 PM CDT - Updated May 31 at 2:43 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Louisiana Track and Field Coaches Association has announced the 2019 Allstate Sugar Bowl Track & Field All-Louisiana Teams. The teams are based on the top two performances (regardless of classification) at the 2019 Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA State Track & Field Championships held in Baton Rouge on May 2-4.

BOYS

Long Jump: Weston Evans - Sam Houston - 23′ 6.50″

Pole Vault: Brock Meyer - Westlake - 15′ 6″

GIRLS

400m Dash: Faith Outing - Leesville - 56.07

800m Run: Halyn Senegal - Sam Houston - 02:16.8

High Jump: Chadlyn Gladney - Barbe - 5′ 4″

A full list of the entire teams can be found here.

