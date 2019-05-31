McNeese falls 6-5 in regional opener against No. 23 Indiana State

NASHVILLE, Tn. (KPLC) - According to McNeese head coach Justin Hill there were a lot of good things the Cowboys did in their opening round game. Unfortunately for the Pokes, Indiana State just happened to outdo McNeese by a single run.
“It’s just a one-run ball game so you could sit and split it up in a bunch of different ways, but we just came up on the short end of it today,” said Hill. “We’ll be ready to go tomorrow.”
The Cowboys were playing in their first regional in 16 years and came out with the poise of a title contender in the first. McNeese would scatter three singles in the opening frame, including Jake Dickerson’s RBI single to right as McNeese jumped in front, 1-0.
ISU would rally and tack on 5 straight hits in the third and would come out of the inning with a 3-1 lead. ISU added another RBI-single in the 4th, but then we’d see McNeese rally.
Nate Fisbeck has been a catalyst for this team down the stretch and in the 5th, he’d come through with the Pokes’ biggest hit of the day. An RBI-triple to center that wasn’t far from a homer would make it 4-3 Sycamores. A sac-fly by Clayton Rasbeary would make it a tied game once again at four runs a piece.
McNeese would then hit a snag on the mound. Hill would elect to pull Bryan King for Payton McLemore and the first batter he’d see would go yard. Dane Tofteland squares up the breaking pitch and would break the tie. The 2-run shot would make it 6-4.
The Cowboys would pull within one in the sixth but couldn’t close it out. McNeese would wind up falling, 6-5 in the Nashville regional opener
“When you come this far and get that close, it sucks even more,” said second baseman Nate Fisbeck. "To know that we were one swing or play away as Coach said, I think there is more frustration than anything. The ability for us to flush it and sleep without worrying about it. Coming back tomorrow and being ready to play will be big for us.”
The Cowboys were surprisingly strong offensively with 12 hits and they’ll hope to bring more of the same tomorrow at noon. They’ll face the loser of Ohio State and host Vanderbilt.
