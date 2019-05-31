Lake Charles Police investigating 1st Ave. shooting

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Lake Charles Police say that they are currently investigating a shooting in the area of 15th Street and 1st Avenue that occurred early this morning May 31, 2019.
Department Spokesman, Capt. Kevin Kirkum says that police were dispatched to the area around 12:24 a.m. and found the victim who said that her vehicles had been hit by gun fire.
The victim said that she had heard several shots outside her home and that when she went to investigate found that her vehicles had been damaged.
This is an ongoing investigation and we will have more information as it becomes available.
