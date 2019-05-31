Lake Charles man arrested after Holmes Street shooting

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Lake Charles Police have arrested a suspect for allegedly shooting a man after a argument.
According to Department Spokesman, Capt. Kevin Kirkum, police responded to the shooting on Holmes Street between Church Street and Railroad Avenue on May 19, 2019.
The victim told officers that the suspect, Samuel Singleton, 18, had been at the victim’s home earlier that day where they got into a physical fight.
After the fight the victim says he told Singleton to leave but that Singleton returned later and shot him after an argument.
The victim sustained minor wounds during the shooting.
An arrest warrant was issued for Singleton for attempted 2nd degree murder.
Singleton was arrested on May 29, 2019 and his bond was set at $500,000.
