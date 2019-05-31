Houma man arrested for alleged hit and run and DWI

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Sulphur Police Department says that a Houma man has been arrested for DWI and other charges after an alleged hit and run vehicle accident.
Sulphur Police say they were dispatched to the intersection of South Huntington and Cypress Streets around 8:58 p.m. on May 26, 2019 after receiving a report of a hit and run.
On arrival at the scene officers say they found that a vehicle driven by the suspect, Anfernee Flores of Houma La., had struck another vehicle from behind while it was stopped at a red light. Flores then allegedly backed up and drove around the vehicle that had been hit, ran the red light, and struck two other vehicles at the intersection.
Flores then exited his vehicle and fled the scene on foot as the driver from one of the vehicles he had hit chased him.
The driver who was chasing him was then able to give Flroes’ location to officers.
Flores was placed under arrest for hit and run, DWI, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, running a red light, negligent injuring, and not having vehicle insurance.
