Gov. Edwards signs law to speed up Civic Center funding

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Civic Center has seen everything from concerts to graduations to all sorts of sporting events. However, it’s no secret that over the years the venue has endured a lot of wear and tear.
New efforts made at the capitol this week will hopefully speed up future renovations for the nearly 50-year-old venue.
“It’s a $40-million property and there’s always projects that need to be done," Karen Harrell, Lake Charles finance director, said.
After approval from Gov. Edwards, a new law now goes into effect that would allow more funding for the Lake Charles Civic Center to be readily available.
Harrell said the time was more than right to bring the matter to the capitol.
“We really think that to have some upfront money to get some of those projects done quicker in order to fast track those projects, that’s what our idea is with considering having loans for these funds," Harrell said.
The money would go to some much needed improvements for various internal and external projects for the Civic Center, projects that also include staying in compliance with the American Disabilities Act.
“We have interior projects that could be done, we have ADA compliance that we have to keep up with," Harrell said. “The parking lot, the boardwalk, the promenade, all of those things have constant improvements that need to be done.”
On average, the city receives around $1 million for operations and maintenance costs for the facility, but in years past has had to go through a detailed process in actually acquiring the funding.
“We looked at the Civic Center Fund as being funded by the sales tax from the state and we asked can we borrow money from that," John Cardone, city administrator, said. “In order for us to borrow money to secure it with the Civic Center Fund we had to have this legislation.”
Cardone further stated that it could take up 8 to 9 years to do some of the projects that they have planned under the old legislation. With the new legislation, they’ll now be able to borrow the money which could get things done quicker.
Harrell says they currently have a number of key projects planned for the Civic Center.
“The last time that we really did any major renovations was after Hurricane Rita. With as many events we have through that facility on an annual basis it really needs modifications and enhancements at least every 10 to 15 years, so it’s just really time," Harrell said.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.