First Alert Forecast: Temperatures flirting with the mid 90s over the weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Through the rest of this afternoon and into the evening expect the likelihood of a shower or thunderstorm to move across portions of SWLA. We are watching an area of thunderstorms that developed in east Texas and is slowly moving east/southeast. At about 2:30 pm this area did not show any signs of weakening, we will continue to monitor is progression over the next several hours. At this time I would recommend grabbing the rain jacket or umbrella just in case this area of thunderstorms hold together as it crosses into our area. That chance of rain will stick around through the evening hours as it is not moving all that quickly. Cloud cover will also stick around overnight as temperatures fall into the 70s.