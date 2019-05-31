First Alert Forecast: Temperatures flirting with the mid 90s over the weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Through the rest of this afternoon and into the evening expect the likelihood of a shower or thunderstorm to move across portions of SWLA. We are watching an area of thunderstorms that developed in east Texas and is slowly moving east/southeast. At about 2:30 pm this area did not show any signs of weakening, we will continue to monitor is progression over the next several hours. At this time I would recommend grabbing the rain jacket or umbrella just in case this area of thunderstorms hold together as it crosses into our area. That chance of rain will stick around through the evening hours as it is not moving all that quickly. Cloud cover will also stick around overnight as temperatures fall into the 70s.
Saturday expect another hot one as temperatures reach the low 90s through the afternoon, but will certainly feel much hotter than that. Be prepared for feels like temperatures in the upper 90s! We do have that slight chance for an afternoon shower or storm to develop at about a 20% chance through the afternoon. The main challenge we will face through the afternoon will definitely be the heat unless you are one of the lucky few to get one of those cooling showers. Rain chances taper off after sunset and we’ll see temperatures fall into the 70s.
Sunday expect much of the same with temperatures flirting with the mid 90s through the afternoon. We’ll once again see feels like temperatures in the upper 90s through the afternoon with ample sunshine. We still have that slight chance for some relief with a hit or miss showers possible through the afternoon, but I wouldn’t count on it. I think most of us will remain dry! The UV index will be approaching extreme levels both days this weekend so be sure to combat with lots of sunscreen.
Monday rain chances are slightly lower for those hit or miss showers, but I can’t rule out 1 or 2 developing through the afternoon thanks to daytime heating. Temperatures will once again flirt with the mid 90s and feels like could reach the 100 degree mark. Be sure to stay hydrated if spending anytime outside. Overnight we’ll see temperatures falling into the 70s before rebounding once again on Tuesday.
Thankfully, temperatures don’t get as hot on Tuesday with cloud cover beginning to increase. Rain chances remain low but high temperatures top out in the low 90s as compared to the mid 90s. Feels like temperatures still have us feeling like the upper 90s unfortunately.
That rain chance steadily increases through the end of next week as we see a tropical moisture surge possible. This means increased Gulf moisture bringing a greater chance for rainfall for SWLA.
Hurricane season officially begins tomorrow and we are watching a potential development to the east of Yucatan Peninsula forecast to move to the west into the Bay of Campeche. The chance for development still remains low at a 20% chance and we will continue to watch this as it progresses. Remember to remain weather aware during this time of the year!
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.