First Alert Forecast: A few afternoon storms today then a nice weekend ahead

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - For today, there will be more clouds around and not as much sunshine. It will be a gloomy looking day. Every now and then, the sun will try to peek through the clouds. Keep you rain gear with you though. The rain will be on the return by this afternoon. I have the rain chances up to 30%. Temperatures will warm up to the 90s before some rain may cool it back down.
This evening, there will still be a few lingering showers. I have a 20% chance of rain during the evening around sunset. After the sun goes down, the rain chances will drop some more, and the rain will become less likely. Temperatures will still be warm, but they will be cooling down.
Late this evening, the next Downtown at Sundown will take place. Tonight, Bluesiana Red will be performing, starting at 6:00. There may be a quick shower early on, but they will not last much longer. Therefore, you can take the risk of not bringing an umbrella. Temperatures should be in the 80s during the event.
Overnight, the rain will be gone. I do not expect any rain tonight, so if you have any late plans, you will not have to worry about the weather. It will still be warm and muggy, though. Temperatures will only fall to the mid 70s. With the humidity and the clouds, it will be another night with the AC running overtime since the temperature will struggle to cool down.
Saturday will be a pretty nice day with only a stray shower or two possible in the afternoon. I have just a 20% chance of rain. So, not everyone will see rain Saturday. It will be another hot day with temperatures reaching the lower 90s. Heat indices should reach the upper 90s, possibly eclipsing the 100 degree mark.
Hurricane season officially begins this weekend on June 1st. Thankfully, there is no activity in the Atlantic, Caribbean, or Gulf of Mexico at the moment. It is still a good idea to have plans prepared in case something develops later this season.
Sunday will be a nice day as well. There will be limited rain chances with maybe a stray shower in the afternoon. It will not be a washout. Most places will not see any rain at all! It will be a very hot day. Temperatures are likely to reach the mid 90s in the afternoon. Plus, when you factor in the humidity, it will feel like the triple digits. Make sure to stay hydrated this weekend!
Some good news about the river stages is that the water levels are going down. This includes the Sabine River and the Calcasieu River. River stages along the Sabine river are going down since the Toledo Bend Reservoir is down to below action stage. Along the Calcasieu River, water levels should drop below flood stage in a couple days.
Monday next week will not be much different from the weekend. There will be a 20% chance of a quick shower. Otherwise, it will be hot and rain-free. The temperatures will warm up to the mid 90s once again.
Tuesday and Wednesday next week will likely have slightly lower rain chances. Right now, I only have a 10% chance of rain both days. That’s not to say we won’t see any rain at all, but the chances are less likely. The clouds will still be around, so there will not be abundant sunshine. Temperatures will warm up to the lower 90s.
By the end of next week, the rain chances will go back up. Most of this will be due to daytime heating. There will be pop up showers in the afternoon. I have a 30% chance of rain each day from Friday and through next weekend.
