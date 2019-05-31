First Alert Forecast: A few afternoon storms today then a nice weekend ahead

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - For today, there will be more clouds around and not as much sunshine. It will be a gloomy looking day. Every now and then, the sun will try to peek through the clouds. Keep you rain gear with you though. The rain will be on the return by this afternoon. I have the rain chances up to 30%. Temperatures will warm up to the 90s before some rain may cool it back down.