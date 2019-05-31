Beauregard deputy accused of raping female inmate

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Beauregard Parish deputy is accused of raping a female inmate while she was at a medical facility, Beauregard officials say.
Dale Bailey faces counts of third-degree rape and malfeasance in office. He is being held without bond at the Beauregard Parish jail.
Bailey admitted to having sex with the inmate while she was in custody, according to Chief Detective Jared Morton. Detectives obtained statements and collected evidence that was consistent with the complaint.
Bailey has been fired from the Sheriff’s Office, Morton said.
The Sheriff’s Office began investigating after receiving a complaint on May 30, 2019. Morton said
