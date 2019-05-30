Toll authority bill deferred after President Trump promises a new I-10 Bridge

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -A bill proposing a tolling authority for Calcasieu Parish has been deferred, for now, by the lawmaker who proposed it. The decision is, at least partly, because President Donald Trump has promised a new I-10 bridge if he’s re-elected.
The purpose of House bill 561 was to get started on a possible funding solution for a new six lane I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge utilizing tolls.
When President Trump came to town, he promised a new bridge.
“If we win this election, which is just sixteen months away, we’re giving you a brand new I-10 Bridge," Trump said on May 14, to a crowd that cheered.
Representative Mark Abraham said he wants to wait on his tolling authority bill, to see what happens.
“From what president Trump said in SWLA a few weeks ago, when he said he was going to build a bridge, I thought it was wise to take a pause," Abraham said. “We don’t have to create a toll authority now. We’re going to see if he can live up to his word. We’re going to see if he can get us these much-needed dollars.”
Abraham said, if needed, they can always pursue a tolling authority again.
In place of his original bill, Abraham offers a concurrent resolution he said the local delegation supports.
“Let’s direct our Louisiana DOTD, let’s direct them to work with the existing task force to continue to move the bridge project forward," Abraham said. "At the time we originally passed this bill in the house there was no additional funding. The state had no money, the federal government had no money. We had to pursue the toll authority. Now, considering what Trump has said, we might have some federal money.”
Abraham said the resolution doesn’t stop the momentum but keeps The Department of Transportation and Development pushing forward, working with the bridge task force and pursuing every means possible to plan and design a new bridge.
Abraham says the resolution goes to the Senate floor tomorrow and then the House floor. He says he asked the speaker to bypass going to committee for sake of time. To read the resolution click here.
