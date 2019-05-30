Texas woman dies following motorcycle crash near Vinton

VINTON, La. (KPLC) - A Texas woman has died following a motorcycle crash that happened around 9:45 a.m., Sunday, May 26, on I-10 westbound near Vinton, according to Trooper Derek Senegal with Louisiana State Police.
An investigation into the crash revealed that Anita Marie Collins, 59, of Houston, was the passenger in a 2012 Can-Am Spyder (3-wheeled) motorcycle. The driver, Kenneth Earl Collins, 59, also of Houston, lost control of the motorcycle when the tire tread began to separate from the rear wheel, said Senegal.
The motorcycle rotated clockwise, overturned, and slid off the right side of the roadway before overturning again
According to Senegal, both were ejected from the motorcycle. Kenneth Collins sustained minor injuries and Anita Collins sustained life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash.
Both were transported to a local hospital for treatment. On May 27, State Police was notified that Anita Collins had died from her injuries sustained during the crash, Senegal said.
Kenneth Collins was cited for no motorcycle endorsement and careless operation.
Toxicology samples were taken from both parties and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.
