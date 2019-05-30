SWLA Arrest Reports - May 29, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 29, 2019.
Alexis Leshawn Ann Richard, 19, Lake Charles: Loitering at the Calcasieu Correctional Center.
Shakeira Marie Dupre, 19, Lake Charles: Loitering at the Calcasieu Correctional Center.
Larry Darnell Tennart, 58, Sulphur: Possession of drug paraphernalia; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a Schedule II drug.
Kyle James Ward, 21, Sulphur: Sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription, first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kenneth Martin Anderson Sr., 45, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.
John Boyd Johnson II, 44, Vinton: Possession of a firearm or carrying concealed by a felon; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Lee Andrus Garlow, 71, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Nicklous Ryan Thomas, 32, Eunice: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a Schedule II drug.
Angela Nicole Phares, 19, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.
Anthony James Williams, 30, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; speeding.
Christopher Wyane Yates Giovanni, 31, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (5 charges); careless operation; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; hit & run driving.
Byron Anthony Bennett, 37, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer; contempt of court.
Thomas Jeffery Smith II, 31, Vinton: Contempt of court; probation violation.
Carson Heath Knippers, 50, Sulphur: Second degree rape; sexual battery, probation detainer.
Darren Oscar Wilridge, 20, Beaumont TX: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule IV drug; unlawful use of a ID to gain access to a gaming establishment.
Ralph Leon Cox Jr., 54, Sulphur: Sexual battery.
James J. Compton Jr., 43, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; contempt of court.
Antonio Debar Tompkins, 25, Lake Charles: Attempted armed robbery, home invasion, contempt of court (2 charges); armed robbery.
Rosalia Garcia-Cerran, 46, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; federal detainer.
Anfernee Flores, 23, Houma: Careless operation, hit & run (2 charges); no motor vehicle insurance; first offense DWI; negligent injuring; reckless operation.
James Wilmore, 32, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.
Michael Tanner Prichard, 26, Lake Charles: Burglary of an inhabited dwelling; theft under $1,000; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jose Kristian Salter, 21, Sulphur: Property damage under $1,000; burglary; theft under $1,000.
Karkdayle Sherard Brown, 49, Lake Charles: First offense possession of synthetic marijuana.
Chelsea Nicole Busby, 21, Jennings: Pedestrians on highways; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug; first offense illegal carrying of weapons.
Joseph Vincent Pleichner, 48, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.
Lance James Wilson, 33, Lake Charles: Aggravated flight from an officer; resisting an officer; hit & run; possession of drug paraphernalia; transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule III drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug.
Brandon Leigh Comeaux, 35, Westlake: Theft between $1,000 and $5,000; theft under $1,000.
Samuel Joseph Singleton, 18, Lake Charles: Attempted second degree murder.
Keith Maurice Lott, 44, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.
Colton James McDonough, 24, Iowa: Battery; domestic abuse.
