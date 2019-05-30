Sulphur man accused of sexually assaulting woman while she slept

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - A Sulphur man is accused of inappropriately touching a woman while she slept.
The woman told authorities that she and others were at Ralph L. Cox Jr.'s camp on Edwards Road in Sulphur in June 2018 when the alleged incident happened, according to Kim Myers, Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office spokesperson. The woman said she went to sleep and woke up to Cox inappropriately touching her under her clothes. The woman was 23 years old at the time.
Cox, 54, was arrested on May 29, 2019, and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on one count of felony sexual battery. Judge David Ritchie set bond at $50,000.
Det. Kara Adams is the lead investigator.
