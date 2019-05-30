Sports Person of the Week - Aidan Anderson

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - “We kind of looked around and said we didn’t want to be the guy to disappoint our teammates and our brothers. I think they want to play for each other is what got us going,” said McNeese pitcher Aidan Anderson.
It's been a historic month for McNeese as the Pokes won their last four series of the season and capped off an impressive run by going a perfect 4-0 in Sugar Land to capture their first conference title in 16 years.
“It was imperative for us to go out and win the championship. There were a lot of people there that came from all over and missed work to come watch us play," Anderson added. "I think that was something that was really special and something we felt we needed to do for everybody.”
The Cowboys used timely hitting, and more notably, solid pitching to take home the Southland title. Reliever turned starter Aidan Anderson was the firecracker that got the run started last week.
The senior came out of the gate and dominated Incarnate Word by tossing a complete game in McNeese's game one victory. Anderson followed up that performance with his second win of the tournament when he picked up five strikeouts in the championship game. For his efforts, he was named the tournament's MVP.
“It’s amazing. The biggest thing is the championship though. It didn’t matter if I won an award or not I’m just glad that we won it,” said Anderson.
Now with the conference tournament behind them, Anderson and this Cowboy squad have an even bigger challenge to face. The Pokes were selected for the Nashville regional hosted by Vanderbilt— the number two team in the nation. Anderson believes if the Pokes stick to what got them to this point, then their season could possibly advance past this weekend.
“It doesn’t matter who you play, you play the game the right way which is the way coach Hill and all the coaches have taught us," Anderson said. "If we do that everything will fall our way and we’ll be okay. Not to get overwhelmed which I don’t think we will because we’ve played in some big games and I think if we pitch well and score those runs that we’ll need then we’ll be alright.”
