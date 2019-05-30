SHOWCASING LOUISIANA: Group uncovers forgotten plantation cemeteries

Poplar Grove cemetery is just a five-minute drive from Port Allen City Hall. The old church that once stood nearby is long gone. Like most plantation cemeteries, Poplar Grove now sits on private property, flanked by industry and agriculture. There are no signs and no fences, yet there are likely hundreds of graves. The oldest known burials date back to the early 1900s. Most are unmarked, and some stones are handwritten. More recent graves have traditional headstones.