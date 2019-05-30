President Trump approves request for federal disaster declaration in La.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On Wednesday, May 29, Governor John Bel Edwards announced that President Donald Trump has approved his request for a federal disaster declaration for the state’s flood fight, including some emergency protective measures.
“I thank President Trump for recognizing the urgency of our request and responding so quickly,” Edwards said. “We have been preparing for the opening of the Morganza Spillway by submerging a barge in Bayou Chene to reduce backwater flooding into communities across five parishes. This is an important first step, and we stand ready, alongside our federal partners, to support our local leaders in the coming days and weeks, as even more water is expected to make its way to Louisiana.”
Edwards says the approval is for emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance under the Public Assistance program, at 75% federal funding for St. Mary Parish. FEMA will also be able to provide direct federal assistance to the following parishes:
- Assumption
- Catahoula
- Concordia
- Iberville
- Pointe Coupee
- Rapides
- St. Landry
- St. Martin
- Terrebonne
- West Feliciana
FEMA will cover 75% of the costs, the governor says. Click here to read the notice.
