Morganza spillway opening delayed

MORGANZA, La. (WAFB) - The opening of the Morganza Control Structure, originally scheduled for Sunday, June 2, has been postponed until June 6. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers plans to open the Morganza Floodway because forecasts indicate river elevations could overtop the control structure.
There will be a “slow opening” process to limit water accumulation in the floodway, officials say. The planned opening is just the third in history. The last was in 2011.
The opening of the Morganza Control Structure will divert water from the Mississippi River into the Atchafalaya.
